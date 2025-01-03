TomTom Traffic Index: Bengaluru Drivers Lose 132 Hours in Traffic

Bengaluru has been identified as one of the most traffic-congested cities in Asia, according to the latest TomTom Traffic Index 2023 report. The analysis reveals that drivers in the city spend an average of 28 minutes and 10 seconds to travel just 10 kilometers. The report estimates that during peak hours, Bengaluru commuters lose approximately 132 hours annually to traffic delays. Despite its status as a global technology hub, the city’s infrastructure struggles to keep up with its growing population and urban expansion, leading to persistent congestion on its roads.

The TomTom Traffic Index examined traffic conditions in 387 cities across 55 countries, offering insights into travel times, fuel consumption, and carbon emissions. This data is designed to assist policymakers, urban planners, and drivers in addressing urban mobility issues.

Bengaluru’s traffic woes are echoed in other cities across Asia. Pune, which ranks second in the region, records an average travel time of 27 minutes and 50 seconds for a 10-kilometer journey. Manila in the Philippines follows closely with 27 minutes and 20 seconds, while Taichung in Taiwan averages 26 minutes and 50 seconds.

Globally, London emerged as the slowest city for driving in 2022, with drivers spending 37 minutes and 20 seconds to cover 10 kilometers. Bengaluru’s rapid urbanization and increasing vehicle density have exacerbated its traffic problems. While infrastructure projects are underway, they have yet to significantly ease congestion.