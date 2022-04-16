Tourists throng Mysuru, Kodagu; home stays, hotels see 100 pc occupancy

Mysuru: Following a long weekend, Mysuru and neighbouring areas are witnessing a huge tourist flow with prominent destinations in both tourism districts brimming with backpackers.

The tourism industry which bore the brunt of the Covid-induced lockdown during last two years is slowly limping back to normalcy. After Dasara the tourist destinations are seeing a steady stream of tourists.

This week which has two days government holidays -- Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanthi on Thursday and Good Friday on Friday – combined with the weekend, tourists are using the opportunity to let their hair down and enjoy themselves visiting the tourist destinations in both districts.

Hundreds of tourists from within and outside the State are thronging Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill and several other tourist spots including Brindavan Gardens at KRS in Mandya.

Besides, Mysuru and surroundings are known for religious tourism with the famous Nanjangud Srikanteshwara Swamy temple (known as Dakshina Kashi) attracting a large number of people.

Home stays, ,hotels and lodges in Mysuru and Kodagu have come alive with tourists and rooms having booked 100 per cent. The bookings are 80 per cent at the lodges and hotels in the outskirts.

Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President K Narayan Gowda told The Hans India that hoteliers are happy to see Mysuru filled with tourists due to back-to-back holidays and the weekend. This kind of crowd was last seen in December 2020. The cent per cent rooms are booked for three days in a stretch at hotels and lodges, he said.

There has been heavy rush at Raja Seat in Madikeri since Thursday. The visitors are seen capturing the beauty of nature on their mobile

phones. The footfall was high at Omkareshwara temple, Olf Fort and

Abbey Falls in the district.

The visitors to Abbey Falls had a harrowing time while passing through the narrow road leading to falls. At the same time, they were disappointed to see very little water in the waterfalls.

A large number of tourists visited Bhagamandala, Talacauvery, Tadiyandamol, Dubare and Nisargadhama as well.

With the increase in vehicles on the road, Madikeri town witnessed

traffic congestion for some time. Kodagu district has over 3,000

home stays and majority of them have been booked during this weekend. According to tourism department sources, nearly 1.6 million tourists

visit heritage city while 1.2 million visit tourism district Kodagu annually.