Toyota Kirloskar Motor Celebrates “Namma Kannada Habba 2024” Japanese CEO Wins Hearts with Fluent Kannada

Bangalore: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) hosted the vibrant “Namma Kannada Habba 2024,” themed Diversity, celebrating Karnataka’s rich culture and heritage. This year’s event highlighted TKM’s strides in promoting gender diversity, with women employees growing from 2% to 10% in a year. Notably, TKM announced its all-women team’s participation in the Global Toyota Ekiden Marathon 2024, reflecting its commitment to empowering women.

Reinforcing inclusivity, TKM’s Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura, announced plans to integrate specially-abled individuals into the workforce, aligning with the company’s vision of fostering innovation through diversity.

The event featured Kannada actor Mr. Sriimurali as the Chief Guest, who lauded TKM’s dedication to the community and its cultural initiatives. Traditional art forms, music, dance, local cuisine, and a cross-cultural musical performance by employees and Japanese expatriates added colour to the festivities.

A highlight was the introduction of the Toyota Chaithanya Puraskara, honouring nine community contributors from Ramangara and Channapatana taluks for their achievements in agriculture, folk art, theatre, and social development.

Mr. G. Shankara, Executive Vice President, said, “Namma Kannada Habba reflects our deep bond with Karnataka. By honouring local heroes and promoting cultural diversity, we aim to create a lasting impact aligned with Karnataka’s values.”

Mr. Yoshimura captivated attendees with his fluent Kannada, further cementing Toyota’s connection with the state.