Live
- Hyderabad Toofans eye success in new era of Hockey India League
- I Will Usher in Indiramma Rajyam with Development” - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
- UFC 307: Pereira extends dominance with record-setting win over Rountree Jr
- BJP will win in Haryana, says Manoj Tiwari, dismissing Kejriwal's 'double-engine' remarks
- Islamabad tense as PTI continues protest amid uncertainty over KP CM's whereabouts
- Rajanth Singh lauds armed forces for rescuing 2 foreign mountaineers from U'khand
- BJP's double-engine means inflation, corruption: Arvind Kejriwal in AAP's Janta ki Adalat
- Medvedev beats Arnaldi under roof in Shanghai, doubles matches cancelled due to rain
- Gujarat: Cotton cultivation rises by 9 lakh hectares in two decades
- Kiran Choudhary dismisses Haryana exit polls, says BJP will form govt
Just In
Traditional tonga ride enthralls tourists at Mysuru Dussehra
The Nadahabba Mysore Dussehra Mahotsav , showcasing the cultural heritage of Karnataka, captivated the attention of tourists with a traditional Tonga ride held early on Saturday morning.
Mysuru: The Nadahabba Mysore Dussehra Mahotsav , showcasing the cultural heritage of Karnataka, captivated the attention of tourists with a traditional Tonga ride held early on Saturday morning.
This unique event saw approximately 50 couples, dressed in traditional attire, riding through the historic streets of Mysore in 25 traditional tongas.
Couples from Mysore, Shimoga, Hassan, Bengaluru, and other districts participated, showcasing the rich cultural diversity of the region. The participants, representing their respective districts in traditional clothing, included a couple dressed in the iconic attire of Kodagu and Mysore, which particularly caught the attention of onlookers.
The Tonga ride commenced from Rangacharlu Town Hall and passed through several landmarks, including the B ig Clock Tower, Amba Vilasa Palace, and Jagan Mohan Palace, among others.
The Department of Archaeology and Heritage welcomed the participants and briefed them on the historical significance of the buildings along the route.
The ride became a highlight of the Dussehra festivities, with both young and elderly couples enjoying the journey through Mysore’s historic streets, making it a memorable experience for tourists and locals alike.
The event, which beautifully combined culture and history, concluded at RangacharluPurabhavan (Town Hall), where participants gathered to celebrate the heritage of Mysore.