Traditional tonga ride enthralls tourists at Mysuru Dussehra

Mysuru: The Nadahabba Mysore Dussehra Mahotsav , showcasing the cultural heritage of Karnataka, captivated the attention of tourists with a traditional Tonga ride held early on Saturday morning.

This unique event saw approximately 50 couples, dressed in traditional attire, riding through the historic streets of Mysore in 25 traditional tongas.

Couples from Mysore, Shimoga, Hassan, Bengaluru, and other districts participated, showcasing the rich cultural diversity of the region. The participants, representing their respective districts in traditional clothing, included a couple dressed in the iconic attire of Kodagu and Mysore, which particularly caught the attention of onlookers.

The Tonga ride commenced from Rangacharlu Town Hall and passed through several landmarks, including the B ig Clock Tower, Amba Vilasa Palace, and Jagan Mohan Palace, among others.

The Department of Archaeology and Heritage welcomed the participants and briefed them on the historical significance of the buildings along the route.

The ride became a highlight of the Dussehra festivities, with both young and elderly couples enjoying the journey through Mysore’s historic streets, making it a memorable experience for tourists and locals alike.

The event, which beautifully combined culture and history, concluded at RangacharluPurabhavan (Town Hall), where participants gathered to celebrate the heritage of Mysore.