Traffic Advisory Issued in Bengaluru Amid Metro, Road Work Delays

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory due to metro construction and road widening projects affecting multiple areas across the city. Commuters have been urged to plan ahead as delays are expected in key routes.

Traffic congestion is anticipated on Outer Ring Road near Salem Railway Bridge due to metro construction. Authorities have cautioned that movement between Mahadevapura and Marathahalli will be impacted, advising commuters to make necessary travel adjustments.

A separate advisory highlights disruptions at Panathur Railway Bridge S Cross, where BBMP’s road widening work is ongoing. Slow-moving traffic is expected in this area, with police requesting public cooperation to ease congestion.

At Doddanekundi village near Kodandarama Temple Road, civil work is causing major traffic delays. Authorities have recommended that motorists avoid this route and opt for alternative roads.

Further restrictions are in place on the stretch from Bellandur Kodi towards Sakra Hospital, with vehicle movement limited in the area. Commuters are advised to follow police directions and plan their routes accordingly.

Bengaluru continues to struggle with heavy traffic congestion due to rising vehicle numbers, narrow roads, and ongoing infrastructure projects. Key areas such as Silk Board, KR Puram, Whitefield, and Marathahalli frequently experience severe traffic snarls, particularly during peak hours.

Metro rail expansion and road-widening initiatives have led to frequent diversions, further contributing to slow traffic movement. Weather conditions, including rain and waterlogging, exacerbate the situation, causing additional delays and vehicle breakdowns.

Authorities are implementing multiple initiatives to mitigate traffic congestion. The metro expansion project, new flyover constructions, and smart traffic management systems are being developed to improve the city’s transport infrastructure. The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project aims to enhance connectivity, while the introduction of more electric buses is expected to reduce private vehicle dependency.