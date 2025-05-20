  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Tragic Electric Shock Deaths in Bengaluru During Heavy Rain

Tragic Electric Shock Deaths in Bengaluru During Heavy Rain
x
Highlights

Bengaluru faced heavy rainfall leading to severe flooding and traffic jams in many parts of the city.

An elderly man and a 12-year-old boy died from electric shock in a flooded basement in Bengaluru. The man, Manmohan Kamath, was using a motor to pump out water when he was shocked by a short circuit. The boy, Dinesh, was standing in the flooded basement and also got shocked.

The accident took place around 6:15 PM at Madhuvan Apartments in BTM 2nd Stage.

Bengaluru received heavy rainfall, causing flooding in many areas and leading to traffic congestion. The city's infrastructure struggled to cope with the rain. In another incident, a 35-year-old woman died when a wall collapsed due to the rain.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick