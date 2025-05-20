Live
Tragic Electric Shock Deaths in Bengaluru During Heavy Rain
Highlights
Bengaluru faced heavy rainfall leading to severe flooding and traffic jams in many parts of the city.
An elderly man and a 12-year-old boy died from electric shock in a flooded basement in Bengaluru. The man, Manmohan Kamath, was using a motor to pump out water when he was shocked by a short circuit. The boy, Dinesh, was standing in the flooded basement and also got shocked.
The accident took place around 6:15 PM at Madhuvan Apartments in BTM 2nd Stage.
Bengaluru received heavy rainfall, causing flooding in many areas and leading to traffic congestion. The city's infrastructure struggled to cope with the rain. In another incident, a 35-year-old woman died when a wall collapsed due to the rain.
