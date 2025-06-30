Transforming Indian agriculture through innovation

Bangalore: AgriplastTech India Pvt Ltd and Agriplast Protected Cultivation Pvt Ltd proudly announce the third edition of Technology Vision 2030, India’s premier agritech conference scheduled for 24 September 2025 in Bengaluru.

With the theme “Empowering Indian Agriculture: Innovation, Sustainability, and Growth,” this one-day event will gather over 300 industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, researchers, and visionary entrepreneurs committed to shaping the future of Indian agriculture. The conference includes expert pTransforming Indian agriculture through innovation