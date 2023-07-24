Transport dept to hold meet with unions, after bandh call

Bengaluru: The owners and staff of private buses have called for a private transport bandh in the city on July 27 due to the financial distress of the state government’s Shakti Yojana for women.

After the union of private transport organizations called a bandh, the transport department woke up and started talks with the union of organizations. In this backdrop, the Minister of Transport has decided to discuss this matter tomorrow, and the discussion will be held at the office of the Transport Department in Shantinagar. About 35 organization leaders will participate in this meeting.

After the implementation of Shakti Yojana for women by the state government, women travel by government bus. Due to this, private transport buses, autorickshaws, taxis have suffered losses due to lack of passengers. There is a demand to compensate private vehicle drivers and owners.

Private buses have been available to passengers in the state since pre-independence and it is welcome that they have been serving since then. But at present the state government has made free travel for women in KSRTC buses, so the private bus stand is completely empty without women coming to board the bus. Due to this, the drivers, cleaners, conductors and owners who depended on private buses for their livelihood have suffered a big financial blow. Even in the budget, no grant has been announced for them. Financially distressed private bus owners and staff are reeling from this loss.