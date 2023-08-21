Transport Minister inspects proposed KSRTC Point-to-point vehicle

Bengaluru: Transport and Muzrai Minister, Ramalinga Reddy and Chairman, KSRTC inspected the prototype of the vehicle proposed for Point-to-point and Express operation by KSRTC at its Central Office in Bengaluru on Monday.



The new prototype bus proposed was reconstructed by KMS Coach builders and has following features Vehicle Height- 3420 MM, No of seats 52, Passenger Seats Bucket Type, Front and Rear Glass Wide Glass, Passenger Window, Frame and Glass are wide, Inside Luggage Carrier Wide, Inside Light Continued LED, Front/Rear Destination Board LED Destination Boards, Banet - Insulated with Rexine Binding, Passenger Doors - Pneumatic, Sensor with Emergency Button, Vehicle Front view latest and attractive, Luggage Carrier spacious with more height facilitating more carrying capacity. These buses will be operated from District Head Quarters to Bangalore. These buses have more leg space between seat rows.

These Buses constructed on this prototype model will be used for operation from point – point and as Express services. All the forthcoming buses will have the same design as this prototype bus.

Transport and Muzrai Minister and Chairman, KSRTC inspected the vehicle and informed, in order to provide quality and better services to travelling public these changes have been brought-in tender process has been completed and buses will come within one month and will be having same design.

Dr. N V Prasad, Secretary to Government, Transport Department, Government of Karnataka, V Anbukkumar, Managing Director, KSRTC, G Sathyavati, Managing Director, BMTC and other officers of the Corporation were present on this occasion.







