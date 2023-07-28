Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy flag off a Prototype Electric bus of BMTC

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Commuters will soon be able to enjoy a comfortable and eco-friendly journey as Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) inducts 921 Tata Electric buses to provide an economic, comfortable and eco-friendly journey to the public of Bengaluru.

On Friday, the first prototype of Tata Motors electric bus inaugurated by Ramalinga Reddy, Minister of Transport and Muzarai, Dr. N V Prasad, Secretary to Government, Transport Department and G Sathyavathi, Managing Director, BMTC, V Anbukkumar, MD KSRTC, Rohit Srivastava, Vice President - Product Line – Buses, Sushant Naik, Global Head - Government and Public Affairs Asim Mukhopadyya CEO TATA Motors and MD, TML, K G Prasad, Senior General Manager (South), TML, Kishore Rao, Chief Managing Director, Aravind Motors, BMTC officials and TATA representatives.

While speaking on the occasion, the Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy stated that people of Bengaluru are stepping towards a pollution free city by travelling in BMTC electric buses. The Government of Karnataka in addition to providing 4000 buses and to permit recruitment of 13000 staff, has also extended Rs 500 Crores to the Corporations for procurement of buses.

The Divisional Controllers and Depot Managers of BMTC have been provided with new vehicles to perform their duties effectively by visiting bus stands, Motor Vehicle Departments, accident spots and to hospitals in case of accidents. These 921 buses will be added into the fleet of BMTC in a phased manner by the end of this financial year.

BMTC will operate 921 Tata Electric Buses under the FAME-II scheme of Government of India on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) Model basis by M/S CESL. The operation of these buses as they are 12.0 meter long, low floor electric buses and Floor height 400 mm.

This bus has features like comfortable seating for 35 passengers and easy entry and exit with its low-floor configuration. BMTC participated in the Grand Challenge to add 1500 electric buses to its fleet. On GCC basis the operating fare of these buses will be Rs 41.01 per km. The Ministry of Heavy Industries, Central Government provided subsidy for the 921 Tata Electric Buses. Based on this subsidy, BMTC can operate a total of 921 electric buses on the Gross Cost Contract basis (GCC) Model. Opportunity charging will be done for 45 minutes for each bus. 10 depots have been identified to operate these electric buses that are Shanthinagar, Jayanagar, Hennur, Deepanjali Nagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Peenya 2nd Stage, Jigani, K R Puram, Seegehalli and Hosakote.

Prototype Bus Route: 96-A Route: Kempegowda Bus Stand, Sujata Talkies, Industrial Town Rajajinagar, Havanur Circle, Modi Hospital, Harishchandra Ghat, Central, Kempegowda Bus Stand) Single Circular Km. 14.7 Km, Total Scheduled Km-202.4 Km.





