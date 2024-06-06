Tribal board staffer suicide case: Minister Nagendra has volunteered to resign, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Amid continuous attack by the BJP following the suicide of an employee of the Tribal Welfare Corporation, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday that the Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports and Tribal Welfare, B. Nagendra, has volunteered to resign from his post to uphold the dignity of the party and the state government.

The death of Chandrashekaran P (50), the Superintendent of Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC), who allegedly died by suicide on May 26 after leaving a note blaming senior officials for coercing him to facilitate misappropriation of funds, has triggered a political row in Karnataka.

The Congress government has come under pressure following allegations of transferring huge funds to some private accounts for spending in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana and other parts of the country.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now initiated a probe into the case.

Speaking to reporters at the state Congress headquarters here, Shivakumar said, "The Home Minister and I had a discussion with Nagendra. He is not involved in the scam and hence there is no need for him to resign. However, he has offered to resign to uphold the dignity of the party and the state government. He might announce his resignation today."

Asked if the resignation would be accepted, the state Congress chief said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will take a decision after discussing the matter with the party high command.

The alleged scam in the KMVSTDC came to light following the suicide of Chandrashekaran (50), who was allegedly pressurised to move large sums of money to various illegal accounts.

In his suicide note, he detailed how he was pressured by a sitting Cabinet minister of the department.

Karnataka BJP had earlier set June 6 as the deadline for dropping Nagendra from the Cabinet. The BJP also took out a protest march on Thursday demanding the sacking of the Minister.

A memorandum submitted to the Governor by the BJP read: “Ever since the Congress took over the state government in May-June 2023, our state has become a breeding ground for corruption and illegal money-laundering activities involving the government’s exchequer.

"Now, a major scandal has come to light involving Rs 87 crore and additional funds in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribal Development Board, under the Tribal Welfare Ministry of Karnataka.”