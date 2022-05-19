Two Bengaluru youths bag ‘Champions of Change’ award

Bengaluru: The winners of the "Champions of Change"- Young Achiever Awards 2021-22 were announced on May 19th by the Rotary Club of Bangalore Cantonment and Koncept Ambience, a leading real estate developer in Bengaluru at Hotel Chancery Pavillion in Bangalore. 169 applications were received this year from the youth of Karnataka in the age group of 25 to 40 years for their commendable work done in Karnataka.

An eminent jury comprising of Mr. H N Shrinivas, former HR Group Head of the India Hotels and an advisor to Tata Trust, Ms. Priya Menon, Chief Counsel & Legal Head of 3M , India and Ms. Kavita Chaturvedi, the COO of ITC Foods shortlisted the candidates and made the final selection. This year's awards and the ceremony were sponsored by Koncept Ambience. Vinod Kartavya who excelled in community service by removing nails from trees, aiding transgenders, teaching children, and forming citizen groups to catalyze social action was the winner in the Male category. He was presented with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh along with a trophy and a citation by Mr Avinash Agarwal, Director and Mr Srinivasan S, Executive Director of Koncept Ambience.

Dr AnushyaKadiyala, a medical doctor working for the Government, who helps poor patients through awareness sessions, treatments and tackling heritage diseases beyond the call of her duty was the winner in the Female category. She was awarded the trophy, citation and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh by the Chief Guest, Dr Kavery Nambisan.

A Special Jury Award and a cheque of Rs. 50,000 was also presented to Mr. Sikandar Meera Nayak for the work done in the rural areas through rainwater harvesting and borewell recharging, touching the lives of many farmers in the drought-prone districts of the State.

Dr Kavery Nambisan in her Chief Guest's address spoke of the need to revolutionize medical treatment in India through low-cost innovations so badly needed for the treatment of the poor and the need to look at alternate cures and materials to the expensive present-day protocols in many of the hospitals. She was effusive in her praise for those who come forward to serve society and create meaningful changes in the lives of our citizens.