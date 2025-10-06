Union Minister Somanna questions K’taka’s Caste Census

Bengaluru: A dramatic incident unfolded in Bengaluru’s Vijayanagar area when Union Minister V. Somanna reprimanded officials who visited his residence as part of the state government’s ongoing Social, Economic, and Educational Survey (commonly referred to as the caste census).

When nine enumerators arrived at his house, Somanna questioned, “Why have so many of you come? The central government will soon conduct its own caste census. So why are all these unnecessary questions being asked?” He further told them, “You are government employees, not agents of the state government.”

When the enumerators asked about his sub-caste, Somanna retorted, “Why do you need that? Just write Siddaramaiah’s caste.” When they inquired about his age at marriage, he replied sarcastically, “You should ask my parents that. Just write 26.”

Calling the survey a political gimmick, Somanna accused the Karnataka Chief Minister of conducting the census for vote-bank politics. “You’re asking questions that don’t make sense. Under which group will you list Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar?” he asked, turning the questions back on the enumerators.

Meanwhile, controversy has erupted elsewhere in the state over the alleged use of college students for the enumeration work. In Mysuru’s Devaraja Urs Road area, locals confronted students conducting the survey, and a video of the exchange has gone viral on social media. When questioned, one of the female field officers reportedly said that students were sent to speed up the data collection process.