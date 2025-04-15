Universal Knowledge Trust’s Agnihotra event sets world record

Dharwad: A remarkable Agnihotra ceremony, organized by the Village Development Society under the auspices of the Universal Knowledge Trust, has set a new world record. Held in a field on the outskirts of Mansoor, the Karnataka Agnihotra Spectacular attracted members from 11,111 households, who participated during the sunset, establishing a significant milestone. The record was officially announced by a four-member team from the Noble World Record panel. The event was conducted under the leadership of Jagadish Shekhar Naik, President of the Village Development Society.

Speaking to the media after the event, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi highlighted the essence of Agnihotra as a tradition that transcends religious boundaries. He stated, “Agnihotra is not just part of Hindu culture; people from Muslim and Christian communities also took part in it. The essence of India lies in creating energy—found in water, in the sun, and in the Earth. Creating a positive atmosphere is a scientifically proven truth.”

He underscored that Agnihotra is a traditional practice from ancient times that needs further study and appreciation across all faiths. Joshi remarked on the negativity that some left-wing factions express towards Hindu practices, particularly criticizing events like the Ayodhya temple and Kumbh Mela, while claiming that Hindu society encompasses tolerance and inclusion.

Joshi voiced concern about the diminishing narrative of Indian identity, emphasizing unity among all religions while pointing out that criticisms often target Hindu practices. He proclaimed that the Hindu way of life does not discriminate based on caste, religion, or sect, and believes that worshiping God is acceptable regardless of personal practices. Agnihotra is a Vedic ritual that has traditionally included yagas, homas, and havans. However, these practices were being neglected due to the lack of time to perform them. The Agnihotra ritual can be conducted simply and inexpensively at home without the need for a Brahmin’s assistance, making it accessible to many.

This simple ritual can be performed at sunrise and sunset, taking only 15 minutes. Believers assert that it brings tranquility and alleviates stress. Participating in this homa imbues the atmosphere with new energy, rejuvenating both body and mind. It is also said to reduce environmental pollution and has various healing properties through its ash, while enhancing the body’s immune system.

The Agnihotra event has not only highlighted the cultural significance of this ancient practice but also fostered unity among various communities, reinforcing the essence of Indian

heritage.