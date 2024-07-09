Live
Unnatural sex case: Court rejects JD-S MLC Suraj Revanna's bail plea
Bengaluru: A Karnataka court on Tuesday rejected the bail petition of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda's grandson and JD-S MLC Suraj Revanna in the unnatural sex case.
The order was pronounced by the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) as the court took up the petition submitted by the counsel of Suraj Revanna in the first case lodged against him at the Holenarasipura police station.
Suraj Revanna, who is facing charges of indulging in forceful unnatural sex with JD-S workers, is in judicial custody till July 18.
He was investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the CID after the victims registered cases against him at the Holenarasipura Rural police station. He was arrested on June 22 after being summoned for questioning.
The government later handed over the case to the special wing of the CID.
Suraj Revanna’s brother and former JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna is also in jail in connection with the sex video scandal. Their father and JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna was arrested but later released on conditional bail in connection with a kidnap case linked to the sex video scandal, and mother Bhavani Revanna is also out on conditional bail in the same case.