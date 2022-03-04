Upgrade Mysuru City Corporation like Bengaluru, legislator urges govt

Mysuru: Chamundeshwari constituency JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda has urged the district In-Charge Minister ST Somashekar to upgrade the existing Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) as Bruhat Mysuru Mahanagara Palike (BMMP) on the lines of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

In a memorandum submitted to the minister on Thursday he said that Mysuru is a metropolitan city that has 66 wards , if MCC includes Hootagalli Municipal Corporation, Bogadi, Srirampura, Kadokola, Kammanahalli town panchayats the area would become larger.

He said several layouts near the ring road are facing problems with drinking water, drainage, streetlights and other basic needs. The residents of these layouts pay their share of revenue and yet no streetlights are installed in their areas, no proper facility to have drinking water and no proper sewage system.

He requested the minister to hand over these layouts under the MCC jurisdiction and appealed to him to look into the matter and provide solutions and better facilities to the layouts. He said the larger corporation area would get more grants from government and can address the problems of citizens easily.