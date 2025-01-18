US Consulate opens in city, boost for Brand Bengaluru concept

Bengaluru: The inauguration ceremony of the new US Consulate was held in the state capital Bengaluru, and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar inaugurated the new office. Speaking on the occasion, Jaishankar expressed happiness that the opening of the new US Consulate in Bengaluru has written a new chapter in the improvement of relations between the two countries.

“Bengaluru is a very preferred location for the opening of the US Consulate. The permanent presence of American diplomats is of great importance to both countries. Just as the US Consulate opened in Bengaluru, the Indian Consulate has also opened in Los Angeles. The Consulate in Los Angeles has many purposes that complement the convenience of those traveling between the two countries,” said Dr S Jaishankar.

“Today, the relationship between the US and India is more technology-based. Similarly, we are witnessing greater engagement in the space sector. The India-US defence relationship has been growing for two decades. We have also come closer in the trade sector,” the External Affairs Minister said.

“We are also pleased with the increased cooperation between the two countries in the fields of education and research, student exchanges and the strong presence of American education. The formal inauguration of this consulate will encourage us to do more effective work,” Jaishankar said.

“Today, in our understanding and scope of possibilities, we realize the potential of India-US relations. It is important that Bengaluru also realizes its potential. This is the 12th foreign embassy in Bengaluru, and the concept of Brand Bengaluru has been further strengthened,” Jaishankar said.

“As a country, we are encouraging the opening of more embassy in many state capitals. I hope that the decision to open more embassy in Bengaluru will serve the interests of India, the interests of Karnataka and the interests of Bengaluru,” Jaishankar said.