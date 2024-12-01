Usage of Ringer Lactate solution stopped in govt hospitals: Minister

Bengaluru: Amid concerns that recent maternal deaths in Ballari district could be linked to substandard Ringer Lactate solution, its use has been suspended in all government hospitals as a precautionary measure, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced on Saturday. Officials said that Ringer Lactate solution is “typically administered intravenously to restore hydration and maintain fluid balance in patients.”

The health department revealed on Friday that the solution was procured by Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd from Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical Ltd. Health department officials reported a sudden increase in maternal deaths at the Ballari district hospital between November 9 and 11, following caesarean operations.

Out of 34 caesarean procedures conducted during this period, seven patients experienced complications, including acute kidney injury requiring dialysis and multi-organ dysfunction, the health department statement said. According to the statement, four of the affected patients died, while two have been discharged, and one is currently recovering at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Ballari.

Addressing reporters, Minister Rao stated that it has not yet been officially confirmed whether the Ringer Lactate solution was responsible for the deaths. However, due to suspicions, samples have been sent for testing. The minister noted that previous concerns about the solution had also led to sample testing, with some results showing no issues.

“Samples were even sent to the Central Drug Laboratory in Kolkata, which approved its use,” he added. Rao said that a technical committee was later formed to reassess the samples. Following re-tests, only the batches meeting standard quality criteria were cleared for use.

He stressed the need to verify the quality of the current batch in question. “Samples have been sent for testing, including anaerobic tests, which showed no issues. However, an additional test is pending, and it may take eight to nine days for the results. Once the report is available, the situation will be clarified,” he said.

Rao stated that after the incidents in Ballari, a team of specialists was dispatched to investigate the situation. “The specialists conducted thorough checks and found no fault on the part of the doctors, who did everything possible to save the patients,” he said. He added, “The specialists’ report also raised suspicions about the Ringer Lactate solution. Sharing similar concerns, we have sent the samples for testing. Once the results are available, we will make a decision accordingly.” Rao reiterated that the use of the Ringer Lactate solution was stopped across the state as a precautionary measure. “Every life is valuable, and we cannot risk preventable deaths. Until the test results are clear, the solution will not be used. Future steps will be decided based on the

findings,” he added.