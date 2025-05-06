  • Menu
‘Uthpadhana Manthana’ meet to chart global manufacturing roadmap

Highlights

The government on Monday announced it will host a two-day strategic conference titled ‘Uthpadhana Manthana’ as part of its roadmap to realise state’s global manufacturing ambitions

Bengaluru: The government on Monday announced it will host a two-day strategic conference titled ‘Uthpadhana Manthana’ as part of its roadmap to realise state’s global manufacturing ambitions. State Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, M B Patil, chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for the upcoming conference, scheduled to be held on May 30 and 31 in Bengaluru.

Envisioned as a pivotal step toward positioning Karnataka as a global manufacturing powerhouse, officials said the conference will bring together top CEOs from the manufacturing sector and representatives from high-growth startups for intensive discussions. The goal is to craft a clear, actionable roadmap to enhance the state’s investment appeal and drive long-term industrial growth, they said.

“This conference will serve as a platform for strategic engagement with industry leaders and help define a forward-looking development blueprint across six high-potential manufacturing sectors,” Patil said. According to an official statement, the six sectors that will be the focus of sector-specific deliberations are: aerospace and defence; space tech and drones; electronics (including components) and semiconductors; capital goods, machine tools and robotics; auto/auto components and EV; and textiles and consumer products (including footwear, toys, etc.).

“Industry leaders will contribute key insights and recommendations to inform policy and investment strategies. The outcome will be a sector-wise blueprint guiding the government’s proactive steps to accelerate industrial development and enhance Karnataka’s global competitiveness,” the statement added.

