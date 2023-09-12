Uttar Pradesh Government senior officers visit KSRTC

Live
Uttar Pradesh Government seniors officers team led by Dr. K V Raju, Advisor to Chief Minister, L Venkateshwarulu, Principal Secretary, Transport Department
Bengaluru: Uttar Pradesh Government seniors officers team led by Dr. K V Raju, Advisor to Chief Minister, L Venkateshwarulu, Principal Secretary, Transport Department and Dr. M K Shanmuga Sundaram, Principal Secretary, Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship visited KSRTC Central Offices on Tuesday and obtained information on the latest initiatives implemented through presentation.
On this occasion Uttar Pradesh Government team met Ramalinga Reddy, Transport and Muzrai Minister and Chairman, KSRTC at KSRTC Central Offices and exchanged information in the presence of V Anbu k kumar, Managing Director.
Uttar Pradesh Government officers team thereon visited Depot- 4 of Bangalore Central Division and obtained information on operation and maintenance practices of premium services like Airawat Club Class, Ambari Dream Class and Ambari Utsav buses and visited Electric bus depot and charging station.
Sundaresh Babu M Director (P and V) and Senior Officers of the Corporation were present in the meeting.