Vande Bharat sleeper coaches to be manufactured in B’luru

Bengaluru: The sleeper coach train of Vande Bharat Express will hit the tracks by the end of December 2024. Vande Bharat Railway sleeper coaches are manufactured at Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Bengaluru. The first set of coaches will be dispatched on September 20, Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha Member PC Mohan posted on social networking site X.

Eco-friendly sleeper coaches have been developed using indigenous technology. A new experience will be given to passengers traveling long distances, it was said.

The spacious sleeper coaches will have comfortable seats. It is reported that it is well equipped, has spacious toilets and will have good lighting system. Vande Bharat sleeper coach trains will have 16 coaches and 823 seats. There will be 11 coach of 3AC class (611 seats), 4 coach of 2AC class (188 seats), one 1AC class coach (24 seats).

Mobile holder, charge point, snacks table- Accident control ‘cover’ system- Coaches constructed of steel- Inner panel constructed using GFRP- Separate system for fire accident control- Fully automatic door- Train movement at 160 kmph.

Vande Bharat stop has started at Tumakuru railway station from last Friday. Union Minister of State for Railways and Hydropower V Somanna gave the go-ahead for Vande Bharat Express stopping at Tumakuru at 6.18 pm. The train arrived at 6.18 pm and left Tumakuru for Bangalore at 6.20 pm. Daily it will reach Tumakuru at 6.32 am and depart for Dharwad at 6.34 am. Returning from Dharwad in the evening will reach Tumakuru at 6.18 and depart at 6.20. The minister, who initiated the train stop, travelled to Yeshwantpur in the same train.