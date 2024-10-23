Vehicle carrying fake fertiliser and disinfectant seized

Yadagiri: A significant haul of fake fertilizer and disinfectant was seized by Gogi police, who also recovered Rs. 2.26 lakh worth of illegal goods. The incident led to the arrest of the driver, identified as Syed Amin Saab Ukkali. The seizure occurred when a Tata ace vehicle, en route from Sindagi in Vijayapura district towards Chamanala, was intercepted by Gogi police officers. Acting on specific information, the police conducted a thorough inspection of the vehicle and discovered a cache of counterfeit products.

Authorities recovered items valued at Rs. 2.26 lakh, including 50 bags of fake fertilizer worth Rs. 70,000 and 44 cans of disinfectant estimated at Rs. 1.44 lakh.

The case has been registered at Gogi police station, and the investigation is ongoing to trace the origin of the counterfeit goods and any potential involvement of other individuals.