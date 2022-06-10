VHP demands seizure of masjid for sheltering Hizbul terrorist

Bengaluru: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday filed a complaint with Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy demanding seizure of the Okalipuram masjid from where Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Talib Hussain was arrested.

VHP leaders Tejas Gowda, Govardhan and Shivakumar have submitted a complaint to the top police official of Bengaluru in this regard. "The masjid where terror element Talib Hussain was given shelter must be seized. Action must be initiated against those who sheltered him and gave him SIM cards," the complaint said.

They have also urged the Police Commissioner to gather inputs on terrorist activities in the city. The Hindu leaders brought to the notice of the Police Commissioner the 'struggles' Hindus face to celebrate festivals.

Arrested terrorist Talib Hussain lived in Bengaluru with his wife and children for the past two years. He went on to get shelter at Okalipuram mosque. He was finally arrested in a joint operation by the armed forces, police from Jammu and Kashmir along with Karnataka police department. The operation was carried out on June 3.

Even as key person of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen Talib stayed in Bengaluru in disguise, the Internal Security Division (ISD), intelligence wing, Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATC) had no idea about his presence.

The debate of Bengaluru being a sleeper cell for terrorists and anti-national forces has come to the forefront with arrest of Talib Hussain. The questions are also raised on how could Talib Hussain, the terrorist could stay for 3 years without coming into the radar of intelligence agencies.

The authorities are on high alert, as the state is passing through a sensitive phase and unrest. Sources say that the news of the hijab crisis and ban of hijab in classrooms has made international headlines. They can't take any chances with the security.

The VHP leaders also alleged that, "Muslims celebrate their festivals without obtaining permission from the police department.

There are violations of rules during Ramzan festival and investigation has to be conducted in this direction also," they demanded.

It is clarified in the complaint that they have no objection to performing namaz. But it has to be done in designated places and by prayers the public should not be troubled.

Govardhan, VHP leader, stated that Muslims had blocked roads during Ramzan festival without any permission from the authorities. He also demanded that these violations should not be permitted in the upcoming festival of Bakrid.