Villagers brave torrential rain to save patient’s life

Belagavi: In a heart touching display of community spirit, villagers in Khanapura taluk of Belagavi district came together to save the life of a female patient during torrential rain. The incident took place in Angao village, located deep within the dense forests . Harshada, a 36-year-old woman, collapsed due to a high fever, prompting villagers to act swiftly and heroically.

Angao village lacks basic infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and even mobile network coverage. Despite these challenges, the villagers constructed a makeshift stretcher from wood and carried Harshada on their shoulders for five kilometers through heavy rain to reach the nearest medical help. Their determination to save her life was undeterred by the adverse weather conditions.

Upon reaching the Chikale Forest Department check post on Baroke Road, the villagers faced yet another obstacle. The location was still a kilometer away from the nearest mobile network zone. Demonstrating incredible resourcefulness, they managed to contact the 108 ambulance service from the mobile network borough location. The ambulance from Jamboti promptly responded to the distress call.

Upon arrival, the ambulance staff administered first aid to the unconscious Harshada before transporting her to the Belagavi district hospital for further treatment. The villagers’ tireless efforts were crucial in ensuring that Harshada received the necessary medical attention.

This incident underscores the dire situation faced by tens of thousands of villagers living on the forest edge of Khanapura taluk. The lack of basic facilities such as accessible roads and reliable communication networks severely impacts the lives of residents, especially children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

The villagers have fervently appealed to the concerned authorities to address these infrastructure deficiencies and provide essential services. The community’s courageous actions in saving Harshada highlight the urgent need for improvements to prevent similar situations in the future.