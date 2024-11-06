Wakf Land Conversion: MLA Leads Protest in Udupi

Udupi: Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna has accused the Congress government of supporting what he termed as "land jihad" in Karnataka, alleging that the administration is backing efforts to encroach upon land belonging to farmers, religious mutts, and temples. During a protest on Wednesday, demonstrators attempted to lay siege to the Deputy Commissioner’s office over the Waqf land issue. Suvarna vowed that the BJP’s campaign against this matter would continue until a resolution is achieved.

Suvarna claimed that a well-orchestrated plan was in place against the Hindu community by the state government. Drawing historical parallels, he stated that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had initiated policies to appease minority communities, a practice he claimed the present Congress government is continuing. Despite constitutional provisions that do not accommodate such appeasement, he criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's administration for resorting to this approach and warned against testing the patience of Hindus.

Kishore Kumar Kundapur, President of the Udupi district BJP, echoed these concerns, accusing the government of displaying anti-Hindu tendencies. He highlighted instances where farmers received notifications suggesting that their land was claimed by the Waqf board. Kundapur assured that any Udupi residents receiving similar notices should report them to the district BJP office.