Water bills only through digital mode in Bengaluru 

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has decided to stop receiving payment through cheques/DDs in kiosks and provisions have been made to accept water bills through cash and various digital payments modes.

Since the residents need time to get familiarized themselves with digital payment modes, the BWSSB has decided to continue the old system till the end of December.

From January, 2021 onwards, the payments will be accepted in the form of cash and through digital payment modes such as BBPS, PayTm, BHIM, PayU, Amazon Pay, Phone Pay, Google Pay, RTGS/NEFT, QRCode without any transaction charges and through payment gateway - Axis bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd bank, IDBI Bank and BWSSB mobile application with transaction charges which will be beneficial to consumers and board and the payments can also be made by login on to WWW. bwssb.gov.in



