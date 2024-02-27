Water shortage looms as Kabini reservoir levels plummet

Mysuru: The state is facing an impending water crisis as a result of insufficient rainfall, leading to a significant decline in water levels across its reservoirs even before the onset of summer. Of particular concern is the dwindling water level in the Kabini reservoir located in Mysore district, which has been steadily decreasing.

Presently, the water level in the Kabini reservoir has plummeted to 70 feet, marking a notable decline from its maximum capacity of 84 feet. Despite its substantial storage capacity of 19.52TMC, only 12 TMC of water is currently stored in the reservoir, indicating a shortfall in available water resources.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, it is reported that only 8.5 TMC of water remains usable for drinking purposes in the Kabini Reservoir, situated in Beachanahalli, HD Kote Taluk, Mysore District, while the remaining 3.5 TMC is categorized as dead storage. The Kabini reservoir serves as a crucial water source for Bangalore and Mysore, with a daily release of 500 cusecs of water.

Currently, 300 cusecs of water are being directed to Bangalore, while 200 cusecs are allocated for Mysore and Chamarajanagar. While there are no immediate concerns regarding drinking water availability until June, the looming water crisis may intensify post-June, posing challenges for the populace unless mitigative measures are implemented promptly.