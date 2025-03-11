We will always support party workers who brought us to power: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today justified the government’s decision to reward Congress party workers with position and benefits through government programmes.

Replying to MLA M T Krishnappa, who raised the issue of party workers occupying most positions in the guarantee implementation committees during a discussion in the Legislative Assembly, he said, “There is nothing wrong in accommodating the party workers who brought the party to power. The committees are set up to ensure delivery of the Rs 52,000-crore guarantee schemes to the people. But the Opposition is unable to digest it.”

Intervening in the discussion, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka raised the point of distributing Rs 187 crore of government money to party workers, he said, “Let this issue be taken up in the House, we will respond. Let us limit ourselves to discussion on the budget right now.”

“The people of the state have blessed us with 138 seats. The Leader of the Opposition and other MLAs requested for positions in committees. It is not my decision alone, it needs to be discussed in the Cabinet. Our government will always be with our party workers,” he said. When the Opposition raised a hue and cry about, the DCM retorted with a verse from writer DVG.

When BJP MLA Sunil Kumar interjected saying that the BJP did not oppose the guarantee schemes, he said, “Everyone from the Prime Minister to an MLA of BJP have criticised the guarantee schemes. Irrespective of the opposition, we went ahead and rolled it out. The guarantee schemes will not stop as long as the Congress government is in power.”

“The people were distraught with price rise and inflation. Our government introduced the guarantee schemes to alleviate their pain, but it was met with a lot of criticisms. The BJP said we would not be able to implement it, but we approved the guarantee schemes within five days of coming to power.”

“We understand how difficult it is to ear-mark 20% of the state’s budget for guarantee schemes, but lives of people are important for us. It eases the pain of price rise and inflation. The BJP is following our model in Delhi, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Replying to R Ashoka terming the payout to Congress party workers in the name of Guarantee Implementation Committees as ‘manehalu’ (destroyer of homes), the DCM asked the Speaker to retain the word. “They are using the word manehalu, while we are helping build homes and families,” he said.