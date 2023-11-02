We will have our own government for five years: I will be the Chief Minister for five years: CM Siddaramaiah

Bellary: We will have our own government for five years. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that I will be the Chief Minister for five years.

He was responding to the media after inaugurating various development programs at the Government Undergraduate College campus in Hospet. Answering a media query related to mining, CM Siddramaiah said that the state government will take strict action against illegal mining. He said that if any category of mining is legalized, full cooperation will be provided from all concerned departments.

A meeting was held and discussed with the Forest Department and proper direction was given not to disturb the mining of A, B, C or any category. Alternative measures to mining in forest land are also discussed. We have fought against illegal mining in the past. He said that the government will take strict action against illegal mining.





A total of Rs 36 crores including undergraduate college, high school and library buildings in Hospet. Various development programs have been inaugurated at the cost. About 3 thousand students are benefited by these well-equipped buildings. He said that this work has been undertaken by the Kalyan Karnataka Development Board. Responding to the opinion expressed by the media about the need for a women's degree college and a women's police station in Vijayanagara district, he said that action would be taken after investigating the matter.



Responding to MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi's statement that the Congress government will fall soon, the people of Karnataka have given the Congress party a majority by winning 136 seats. The Congress government will rule for five years. I am going to continue as Chief Minister for five years. Since BJP was successful in Operation Kamala once, now they think that they can start that effort again. But his efforts will be in vain, he said.





Responding to a media query on whether there will be three Deputy Chief Ministers in the government, Congress is a national party and not a regional party. He said that the party high command will take a decision on such matters.



Answering the question whether the Hampi Utsav will be celebrated in a grand manner, he said that as Hampi Utsav was celebrated in the month of January last year, this year too it will be celebrated in the month of January.

Giving his opinion about setting up a sugar factory in Hospet, he said that he would discuss the matter with the concerned authorities and take an appropriate decision.

Responding to a question about lack of funds for Hampi University, he said that the funds would be provided immediately if Hampi University requested for funds.