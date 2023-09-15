We will hold DCP-SPs responsible and take action: CM warns

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government will take action on DCP and SP level officials who will be held responsible for unlawful activities and illegally organized crimes taking place in the limits of their respective police stations. He warned that our government will not wash its hands by just taking action against the lower level officials , action will also be taken against the senior officials.

Action should be taken by registering a voluntary FIR against those who disturb the peace of the society through false news and rumours. He said that an instruction has been given not to wait for complainants to come in sensitive cases. 230 new personnel have been approved to strengthen the CCB. New buildings will be provided to the staff if necessary, he said.

Action will be taken against senior officers who do not get in touch with the people and friendly to the people , the CM said. He warned in clear words that the government will have zero tolerance on the issue of immoral policing.

Instructions given to the police officers at the annual conference of senior police officers held at the office of the State Director General of Police was explained in the press conference.

He also said, No crimes or illegal dealings can happen without the attention of the station officials. It is mandatory for senior officers to visit the stations and carry out inspection. Police should leave ego and should be people friendly. People-friendly police system should be created where poor and common people can come to the police station with confidence on the police system.

Home Minister G Parameshwar, Additional Chief Secretary to Government Rajneesh Goel, State Director General of Police Alok Mohan, City Police Commissioner Dayanand, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Govindaraju were present.