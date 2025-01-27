Weather Watch brings several benefits to farmers

Bengaluru: AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology is making a big noise everywhere now. From news reporting to many other tasks, AI technology is being used for people. Now AI technology has also come to agriculture. Farmers just need to install a small machine in their fields, how much water should be given to their crops, is there a need for fertilizer? What are the chances of diseases, what is the weather like, and many other information will come to the farmers’ mobile phones. Farmers will know the weather information for the next fortnight in advance.

AI technology, also known as artificial intelligence, is now very popular and its use is increasing in many fields. Now farmers can also get more benefits from agriculture, especially horticultural crops, using AI technology. Agriculture depends on the weather.

Due to climate change, many crops, especially horticultural crops such as pomegranate, mango, and banana, are also prone to diseases. In addition, farmers do not know when and how much water to give to which crop, and what the weather will be like in the future. Many times, more water is given than required, and many times, no water is given at all. Even when applying fertilizer, applying too little or too much has an adverse effect on the crops. No attention is paid to the diseases that come to the crops. Thus, the expected harvest does not come. But to avoid all this, farmers can now use AI technology and find solutions to many of their problems.

Farmers just need to install a small weather station called a weather watch in their fields, and the water, fertilizer, and weather information required for the crops they have planted in their fields will come to the farmers’ mobile phones. Many companies that manufacture weather watches have now started, and weather watches are easily available everywhere. Now, weather watches that work on the basis of solar power are installed in farmers’ fields. Small devices are installed near the crops. It provides information about the moisture in the soil and the need for fertilizer.

If farmers install the app recommended by the company that supplied the weather watch on their mobile phones and update some information including the crop, the farmers will continue to receive information continuously.

Subsidy from the Horticulture Department: The Horticulture Department itself is encouraging farmers to adopt such weather watches with AI technology. Under the Innovative Scheme in Koppal, the Horticulture Department has decided to install one hundred weather watches. Some farmers in the district have already installed weather watches in their fields. The Horticulture Department is also providing subsidy to farmers to adopt this weather watch. The price of a weather watch is forty thousand rupees. However, the Horticulture Department provides a subsidy of twenty thousand rupees for it. Thus, farmers can install a weather watch in their fields if they spend twenty thousand rupees. Farmers can apply to the Horticulture Department for this and get subsidy.

If technology is used in agriculture too, farmers can also get more support at less cost. In this regard, farmers need to know about new technologies in agriculture and be inclined towards using them.