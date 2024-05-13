Wild animals menace in Chikkamagaluru coffee estate

Chickmagalur: The ongoing drought situation has brought distress to the region, with wild animals also feeling the impact as they venture into human settlements in search of food. In Chikkamagaluru’s hilly areas, the presence of bison has notably increased, adding to local concerns. In many coffee estates bison has destroyed coffee plants and the growers are incurring losses of thousands of rupees.

On May 12, another incident unfolded as a herd of wild deer ventured from the forests to the coffee estates in search of fodder. Villages like Gorasudige and Thodadur, under the Thotadur gram panchayat in Kalasa taluk, have witnessed an influx of wild deer. The agricultural sector is facing significant losses, particularly in coffee plantations, due to herds of wild boars causing extensive damage. The situation has become so dire that labourers are now hesitant to work in the plantations, exacerbating the challenges faced by coffee growers.

Reports indicate that wild boars are encroaching upon the plantations both during the day and at night, posing a constant threat to agricultural produce. Despite attempts to seek assistance from forest department officials, the issue remains unresolved. Recent encounters with wild animals have left local residents worried about the safety of their livelihoods, with crops such as coffee, nuts, and bananas suffering complete destruction. Urgent measures are needed to address the menace posed by wild animals and mitigate the losses faced by farmers in the region.