Will discuss in session how many families Kumaraswamy has made to shed tears: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Lashing out at Union Minister Kumaraswamy for his comments on the stampede, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today said the he would reveal in the Assembly session the number of families that have shed tears due to Kumaraswamy.

“Let’s discuss in the session as to how many families have shed tears because of Kumaraswamy and how many families’ tears he has wiped,” he retorted while speaking to reporters at Nehru Planetarium.

Asked about Opposition’s criticism that DK Shivakumar has resulted in the damage due to his greed for brand building, he said, “I don’t need any additional branding, I have enough reputation given by the people. RCB fans wanted to celebrate the victory of their favourite team. Let’s talk about how JDS criticised us for not allowing the victory parade and how they took a U-turn after the stampede. They are doing politics over dead bodies, we will not stoop to his level. We are sincere in our politics.”

“My eyes welled up as I was emotional, but they are criticising that as well. Let them do it, we know where and when he shed tears and its consequences. We also know how many families’ tears he has wiped. We will talk about all these in the session as it would stay permanently in the Assembly records. How can they point fingers at me. How can I be responsible for this,” he hit out.

Asked about Opposition’s demand for his resignation taking responsibility for the stampede, he quipped, “They are Opposition parties, let them ask. We will try and fulfil their desires.”

Asked if the Opposition’s demand for resignation comes in view of his close association with the victory celebration ceremony at the stadium, he said, “KSCA organised the event. I am the Minister for Bengaluru Development. Some officials informed me that the programme needed to cut short to 10 minutes as the situation was getting out of control, hence I went to the stadium. What is wrong in that? I went to HAL airport to welcome the players and explain to them about the stand of the city police not to hold a victory parade. Is there something wrong in that?”

Asked about continuing with the victory celebration at Vidhana Soudha even after many deaths occurred due to stampede, he clarified that they did not have any information about the tragedy at the time.

To a question on Opposition criticism of suspending police officials instead of him resigning, he said, “The CM has taken this decision in the interest of the people. We will discuss who has resigned when some other time. The decision was taken after a Cabinet meeting. Some people have the habit of blabbering something.”

Asked why Kumaraswamy was targeting him, he said, “He loves me very much. The feeling is mutual. That is why he is asking for the resignation, we will entertain his request.”