Women power will drive Congress back to power in 2028: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar on Thursday expressed confidence that women-centred schemes of the Congress government will ensure victory for Congress party in 2028 in Karnataka.



Speaking at the swearing in ceremony of Sowmya Reddy as the Karnataka Mahila Congress President, he said, “Congress government has done a lot for women’s empowerment. All the programmes that the Congress government launches are women centred. If we are able to communicate this well to the beneficiaries, we will surely come back to power in 2028.”

“We need to strengthen the hands of Mallikarjuna Kharge. Our first target is 2028 and then 2029. I don’t know how long I will be the KPCC President but what we do when we are in power is what matters,” he said.

“I know the game of political chess well and I know how to checkmate as well. Politics is not football but a game of chess and I know the game well. If women party workers organise the cadre at the booth and panchayat level, there is no reason why the party won’t come back to power. Rajiv Gandhi gave 50% reservation for women in local body elections. All that we need to do is to identify qualified women and groom them as leaders,” he said.

“I am aware the difficulties women face in politics, hence we have launched the programme ‘Na Nayaki’. By encouraging women in politics, I am laying the foundation for women in politics. We gave six seats to women in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

“We had discussed three-four names for the President of Mahila Congress, but I had not discussed Sowmya Reddy’s name either with her or her father. Many criticised when she was chosen for this role, but we have reposed faith in her. Women will get their rewards in politics if they work hard.

“We launched the five guarantee schemes keeping in mind the women. The BJP which criticised the guarantee scheme but copied the same in various state elections. Our National Women’s Congress President is here and she has launched membership drive. Karnataka Women’s Congress to needs to launch membership drive. Those who perform well will be rewarded. CM and I have decided to have one in three positions for women. It will be rolled out in a phased manner.

“I have got the book on Sonia Gandhi and Indira Gandhi translated to Kannada. All must read the book. Indira Gandhi says that one needs to create opportunities and they won’t come to one’s doorstep. Sonia Gandhi made Manmohan Singh the PM though she had the opportunity to become the PM herself. When BJP put me in jail, she came and gave me words of courage and I can’t forget that,” he recalled.

“We have decided to build 100 block level Congress party offices on the occasion of 100th anniversary of Congress convention in Belagavi. We have delegated this responsibility to Ministers and MLAs. I wish Sowmya Reddy well in her role as the President of Women’s Congress,” he said.