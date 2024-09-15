Yash spotted at mall; fans go wild with ‘Rocky Bhai’ chants

Bengaluru: Pan-India superstar Yash recently made an appearance at a local mall in Bengaluru, where a routine visit quickly escalated into a fan frenzy. As Yash stepped into the mall, he was met by a throng of enthusiastic admirers who surrounded him, passionately chanting “Rocky Bhai” (referring to his ‘KGF’ character) in unison.

Dressed in a casual yet stylish ensemble, the Kannada actor exuded his trademark charisma, drawing fans from all corners of the mall. The actor, who has become a household name across India, took the time to wave at his fans, visibly moved by the overwhelming support. The videos which have gone viral on social media shows Yash making his way through the crowd, with fans eagerly trying to catch a glimpse or snap a selfie.

The chants of “Rocky Bhai” echoed through the mall, reminding everyone just how deeply the KGF character has resonated with audiences. A fan took to X and wrote: “Rocky Bhai Chant at Mall of Asia, Bengaluru.”

He will next be seen in ‘Toxic’ which he is co-producing and is co-producing ‘Ramayana’.