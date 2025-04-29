Young female diver from city leads underwater habitat restoration

Bengaluru: Maanya, Canadian International School Bangalore, Marine Conservation, Scuba Diving, Ocean Pollution, Environmental Sustainabilityncerns around ocean pollution and marine habitat loss grow globally, young in-dividuals are increasingly stepping up to contribute to conservation efforts. Canadian International School, Grade 11 student and diving enthusiast, Maanya, who has al-ways been interested in conservation of the oceans and marine life, recently com-pleted the second phase of a hands-on marine conservation project along India’s eastern coastline.

An avid scuba diver since 2018, Maanya has coupled her passion for oceanic explo-ration with a passion for environmental sustainability. In collaboration with a profes-sional diving organization, Maanya has also been part of activities including cleaning the seas off of the Eastern Coast, fighting strong currents, and using underwater tools for the restoration of marine ecosystems.

In her latest effort off the coast of Pondicherry, Maanya earned two additional PADI certifications to qualify for more complex underwater tasks, such as helping rebuild the underwater habitats for marine life to grow and thrive. The haven she created by intertwined palm fronds would provide safety for fish and other marine life as well as a foundation for other plant species to grow.

“With diving, two-thirds of the world opened up to me. It changed how I see the planet, and showed me how even small actions underwater can make waves of impact. Ma-rine conservation was a natural transition and I look forward to continuously certifying and making a difference, one dive at a time.” said Maanya, student of grade 11, Ca-nadian International School, Bangalore.

Speaking on the achievement, Shweta Sastri, Managing Director of Canadian Inter-national School, Bangalore said, “At Canadian International School, Bangalore, sus-tainability and improving the quality of life for all living things, is a priority. It is amaz-ing to see students like Maanya be empowered to take on an initiative like this to help revitalize our coastlines. The challenges she faced under water are innumerable but her grit and determination helped her achieve her ultimate goal. Maanya is a perfect example of being a voice for positive change, even when her beneficiaries didn’t have a voice.”

Through her experiences, she has learned first-hand how the waste we create as humans, affects marine habitats and life in a detrimental way. With its strong empha-sis on environmental stewardship and experiential learning, Canadian International School (CIS) continues to empower students to engage meaningfully with real-world challenges and transform into responsible global citizens, who seek to make a tangi-ble difference in the world.