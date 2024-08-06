Young innovators display their creativity at science exhibition

Bengaluru: In a remarkable display of talent and innovation, Greenwood High Bannerghatta held its much-anticipated Science Exhibition “Inspire 2024” - showcasing the inventive spirit and scientific prowess of its students from Grades 5 to 12. The exhibition showcased a wide variety of imaginative and perceptive projects, ranging from simple, innovative models to futuristic concepts, showcasing the students’ technical skills and capacity to apply their academic knowledge to real-world problems as well as their communication abilities.

Parents, educators, and science enthusiasts gathered to witness the remarkable creativity and innovation exhibited by the students. The exhibition served as a platform for students to present their ideas, with many projects focusing on sustainable solutions, artificial intelligence, futuristic and advanced technology applications, medical sciences, aerospace and satellite technology, use of conventional sources of energy and so on.

The students’ excitement was evident as they confidently and clearly communicated their work to the attendees, leaving a lasting impression. Every creation showcased remarkable levels of ingenuity, making the event a representation of the students’ dedication to scientific exploration. The event reaffirmed the school’s dedication to fostering an environment of excellence and inquiry, equipping students to take on any new task with a novel approach to learning.

“We are incredibly proud of our students,” said Niru Agarwal, Managing Trustee, Greenwood High International School. “ Each project reflected the hard work and dedication put forth by the young minds, with many projects addressing real-world challenges through scientific principles and engineering techniques. Their dedication and creativity are evident in every project, and events like these inspire them to continue exploring and learning. Our goal is to provide an environment where every student’s potential is realized, and their aspirations are nurtured. Together with their diligence and creative efforts, these individuals demonstrate the promising future of science.”

Parents expressed their admiration for the students’ efforts. “It’s amazing to see such creativity and innovation at a young age, I loved the knowledge, energy levels, and prep kids had. On top of their projects, engaging in conversations and perfectly prepared spiel like Shark Tank,” remarked Ullas Vijay, a parent of a Grade

6 student.