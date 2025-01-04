Young prodigy shines in Bharatanatyam

Bengaluru: Aadya Deshmukh, a dedicated and accomplished young Bharatanatyam dancer, mesmerized an audience of over 650 at her Rangapravesha held recently, at JSS Auditorium, Jayanagar 7th Block.

Fifteen-year-old Aadya, a Grade 9 student of Sri Kumaran Children’s Home, State Board, has consistently demonstrated her commitment to the classical art form. She has excelled in numerous Bharatanatyam exams and earned prestigious titles such as ‘Malaysian Natya Mani’ for her performance at the Ipoh dance festival in Malaysia and ‘Laasya Deepam’ at the Kandhaswamy International Music and Dance Festival.

Having performed at several notable temples, Aadya’s Rangapravesha was a culmi-nation of her rigorous training under her Guru, Vid. Sumathi V of Shree Kalagowri Nruthyalaya, and her deep passion for dance.

The evening began with an auspicious Gejje Pooja and the chanting of mantras, set-ting the tone for a repertoire that showcased Aadya’s technical brilliance and emotive expressions. Accompanied by an exceptional team of live musicians, Aadya present-ed Pushpanjali, the rare Ganapathi Talam, Alaripu, Devi Stuti, Pada Varnam, Shiva Stuti, Sri Sharada Varnamala Stavam, Thillana, and Mangalam. Each piece trans-ported the audience to a divine realm, highlighting her devotion, artistry, and stage presence.

Reflecting on the experience, Aadya shared, “Performing on a grand stage with live musicians under the spotlight was an unparalleled experience. Although nerve-wracking initially, I felt a deep connection with each piece, embodying devotion, pas-sion, and purpose.”

Vid. Sumathi V, Aadya’s Guru and a Grade ‘B’ Doordarshan artiste, is a celebrated performer and teacher, known for her mentorship of budding Bharatanatyam talents.

Aadya’s stunning Rangapravesha stands as a testament to her Guru’s guidance and her own dedication to the classical art form.

This remarkable debut not only cele-brates Aadya’s journey in Bharatanatyam but also cements her place as a rising star in the world of classical dance.