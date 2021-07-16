Young professionals now find their love online: Stock trading is now the thing for them

"I want to retire from my work life in the next 7 years and travel the world. Stock trading will give me an opportunity for this," says a 26-year-old Aditya from Bengaluru.

From 9 to 6 work hours to alternate professions for young professionals, they are on a mission to find new ways to earn money. They are finding their new love- Stock Trading on online platforms and getting trained in top institutes to learn the nuances of stock trading. Especially techies who have been doing the monotonous 9 to 5 pm jobs are looking out of the box and are hooked on stock trading.



When we spoke to several youngsters from different backgrounds, all that they wanted was a gateway for an easy earning and interesting life. Sowmya D, a core-level engineer at HP, Bengaluru said, "Majority of them are techies in Bengaluru and I wanted to do something out of the box. I looked up the internet to find some good coaching institute-Havenspire, is an ed-tech start-up that is into teaching everyone the art of stock trading. I joined the course and started trading."



"I had done my research into other things including Big Data, Power BI etc., and I was not interested even after my research. After my fiancé told me about stock trading and what I can do, I got into this space," he adds.



Interestingly, another 26-year-old Aditya from Bengaluru has been playing poker since 2013 and was getting to be an independent youngster. Aditya is now aiming for 'early retirement' from work and set out on a voyage across the world.



He says, "I have not worked in any 9 to 5 pm jobs and I do not know how a full-time job runs. I used to play poker from 2013 as a full-time activity. I slowly developed an interest in stock trading and now I am a full-timer in trading. We have various other options to invest and explore avenues to earn enough money. This has pushed me to a goal of retiring from work in the next 7 years and setting out on a journey around the globe."



Some young professionals who are taking care of small and medium scale businesses in the city say that stock trading is a business that allows them to move from one place to another, yet be in the business of trading without any worry of travel.



A 25-year-old Sanidhya Singhania, a young businessman running a sanitary hardware outlet in the city said, "I wanted to get into the stock market as I did not want to do business sitting in one place. I get frustrated because I cannot leave the outlet. With stock trading, I can move around and still be in the business."



Akash Jayan, CEO at Havenspire, an ed-tech start-up and also the largest community for stock traders, said "Almost 20 to 30 per cent of the members in our community are youngsters who have just started jobs. Stock trading is an escape from nine to five jobs. Stock trading is essential for financial freedom. One need not work for a boss and here they will be working for themselves. Especially, after the pandemic, the trend has changed wherein almost there is a three-fold increase in people opting for stock trading."



"After being exposed to stock trading by online searches, TV and the craze for cryptos, many are understanding the possibilities in generating revenues by investing money in various places. Secondly, youngsters are more into making money without working under someone else. All they need is a laptop and a basic internet connection to make money," added another young entrepreneur Ritvik Vipin.