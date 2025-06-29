Youth assaulted for giving lift to woman from another community

Kalaburagi: A shocking case of moral policing has come to light in Kalaburagi, where a young man was brutally assaulted for giving a lift to a woman from another community. The incident took place on June 26 but came to light later. The MB Nagar Police have arrested six people in connection with the case — Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Adil, Mohammad Rehan, Mohammad Uzair, Mohammad Faiz, and Mohammad Asif.

The victim, Bailappa, works at a private hospital as a staffer and was dropping a fellow nurse from a different community on his bike after work. A group of miscreants stopped his bike mid-way and attacked him, objecting that he was travelling with a woman from another faith. A case was registered at MB Nagar Police Station.

In a similar incident in Ramanagara, two youths — Muksud and Akmal Pasha — were arrested for moral policing. Near Bhairamangala Cross, they stopped a bike carrying a young man and a woman from another community, threatened them, forced the girl to call her family, and filmed the entire scene.

The video was later uploaded on Facebook and went viral on social media. Following this, The Bidadi Police took up a suo motu case and arrested both on charges of promoting communal hatred.

Police have warned strict action against anyone taking the law into their own hands in the name of moral policing and inciting communal tension. The incidents have sparked widespread outrage and calls for stricter measures to curb such vigilante acts.