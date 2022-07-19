55-Year-Old Man From Tamil Nadu Appears For NEET 2022

K Rajyakkodi, a 55-year-old farmer from the Tamil Nadu region of Madurai, showed up to take the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) at the Velammal Vidyalaya Center on Sunday, July 17.

On the day of the exam, when Rajyakkodi waited in line, security personnel barred him from entering the building since he was over the legal age limit. The other applicants and their parents' reactions when he presented them the hall ticket were shock and bewilderment.

The 55-year-old said the physics and chemistry questions were simple, and he anticipates getting around 460 points. If he is offered a spot in any government medical college, he intends to pursue his ambition.

Rajyakkodi, a resident of Ambattaiyanpatti village, qualified for the tests and applied for admission to a private medical college in 1984, but he was unable to enrol in the programme due to financial constraints.

He would eventually discontinue his studies in the BSc Physics programme at Pasumpon Thevar Arts and Science College in Usilampatti due to the family's financial difficulties.

Even decades later, Rajyakkodi was still motivated to pursue his dreams after learning that a 64-year-old man from Odisha had recently been accepted into a medical college, despite numerous obstacles and setbacks. This drive provided him the determination to put in at least three hours a day of hard work to reach his objective.