Chennai to host TN Global Tiger Summit in October, says Stalin

On the occasion of International Tiger Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced that Chennai would host the 'TN Global Tiger Summit' in October.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the Tamil Nadu Government would join hands with the Central government to conduct the Global Tiger Summit.

The Chief Minister said, "The summit would be a fitting tribute to Tamil Nadu's pioneering efforts in Tiger Conservation."

He also said that Tamil Nadu is home to nearly 10 per cent of the Tiger population of the country with 264 Tigers in the forest areas of the state as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

There is an increase in Tiger population in several forest areas of the state with the Coimbatore forest range reporting the presence of 20 Tigers.