Live
- Tamil Nadu sets up authority to monitor bird sanctuaries in state
- Good work of people of Kerala marred by petty politics of LDF-UDF
- Sudden Surge In Tomato Prices Raising Concern Among Millions Of Households
- Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who quit job over ticketing Kanimozhi
- Visakhapatnam: Varada Payasam for 'Vaikunta Vasudu’
- Congress Blame BJP For Sudden Surge In Prices OF Tomato And Other Items
- Nara Lokesh promises to clear all pending bills
- Squeezing of testicles not ‘attempt to murder’: Karnataka High Court
- TDP holds Bhavishyat ki Guarantee public meeting in Vizag, takes a dig at YSRCP govt
- Dr V Venu new Kerala CS and Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb police chief.
Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who quit job over ticketing Kanimozhi
Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday gifted a car to a Coimbatore-based woman who quit her job as a bus driver over a controversy...
Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday gifted a car to a Coimbatore-based woman who quit her job as a bus driver over a controversy surrounding issuing a travel ticket to DMK MP Kanimozhi last week. The car was provided to Sharmila, Coimbatore’s first woman bus driver, on behalf of the “Kamal Panbattu Maiam” (Kamal Cultural Centre) to enable her become a driver-entrepreneur, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief said in a statement.
“I was anguished over the recent debate surrounding Sharmila, who was a very good example to women of her age. Sharmila should not remain a mere driver. My belief is to create many Sharmilas,” he added. She would now use the car for rental service and become an entrepreneur, he added. Last week, barely minutes after Kanimozhi took a ride from Gandhipuram to Peelamedu in Coimbatore in the bus driven by Sharmila, the latter had said she had to give up her “dream job” allegedly after her colleague disrespected the DMK Parliamentarian and also because her management accused her of seeking publicity by inviting prominent personalities to travel in the bus.She claimed she had intimated her management about the proposed visit of the MP but she could not digest the “disrespect” meted out to the DMK leader. The transport firm denied being informed about Kanimozhi’s visit and insisted Sharmila had left on her own accord.