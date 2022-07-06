Masks Mandatory In Chennai, And Violators Would Face A Fine Of Rs 500

The Greater Chennai Corporation has made wearing of mask compulsory in order to combat the rising number of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu and Chennai in particular. The corporation announced that the infraction will result in a punishment of Rs 500, which will take effect tomorrow.



In Tamil Nadu, Chennai has contributed for more than half of the cases, the number of active Covid-19 cases has surpassed 6,000 in the last 10 days. The majority of cases have been reported from Chennai and Chengalpet, with the other cases being dispersed over 33 of the 38 districts. Among the districts with more than 4000 current illnesses, the state capital is in first place.

Meanwhile, according to data released on Tuesday by the Union Health Ministry, he number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed by 13,086 new infections, bringing the total to 4,35,31,650, while the number of active cases rose to 1,14,475.

The data updated at 8 am showed that 19 fresh fatalities brought the total death toll to 5,25,242. The government reported that the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.53 percent, whereas the active cases make up 0.26 percent of all infections. In the past 24 hours, there has been a rise of 611 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload.