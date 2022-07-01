Mega Footwear Park To Set Up In Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday declared that a 250-acre giant footwear manufacturing park will be built at Panapakkam in the Ranipet district at a cost of Rs 400 crore, providing a significant boost to the leather and tannery industries in the State.



According to the CM, the initiative would create 20,000 employment, the majority of which will go to women. Stalin noted that the area, which leads the State in producing leather and footwear, will become one of the major hubs for producing and exporting footwear if the park is built. In the meantime, district leather producers and industry insiders applauded the announcement.

Israr Ahmed, Regional Chairman, Council for Leather Exports, the establishment of the park in Ranipet will cut the purchase of raw materials from China and address logistical problems. He stated that several parts used in leather items, such as the sole, metal accents, heels, and synthetic materials, are now supplied from China. Many multinational leather firms would step forward to establish units there as the park develops, helping the local industries.

He explained why Panapakkam is the ideal location for the park. As its proximity to Chennai and labour availability. Numerous tanneries and leather industries can be found in Ranipet, as well as the Ambur and Vaniyambadi neighbourhoods of Tirupattur.

However, industry executives who requested anonymity said the State government should make sure that the project benefits more than just the main manufacturing firms.