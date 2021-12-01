People From The Village Of Tamil Nadu Were Compelled To Carry Dead Through Knee-Deep Water
Highlights
- Residents of Melaveliyur village are compelled to transport the bodies of their loved ones through knee-deep flooded paths.
- On the village's east street, there are around 60 residential units with no proper facilities.
Due to a lack of suitable pathways and crematorium facilities in the area, residents of Melaveliyur village are compelled to transport the bodies of their loved ones through knee-deep flooded paths.
According to reports, Melaveliyur is a small village in the Thogamalai union's Kalladai panchayat. On the village's east street, there are around 60 residential units with no proper facilities. The villages have been requesting a crematorium from the government for decades, but no changes have been made. The deceased have been cremated near the Kalladai pond. The latest rains have inundated the crops and several areas in Kalladai panchayat at this time. People are forced to carry bodies along a waterlogged route to perform last rites since the water has not receded.
As per Senthil Kumar, an advocate and one of the locals, the villagers have started cremating the dead in the Kalladai pond's Aathuvari drain. During severe rains, floodwater from Kalladai pond pours into the Aathuvari drain. There had been no substantial rain in this area for several years. There is no management of overbridge to transport the dead bodies. He further mentioned about the owner of private land has refused to allow individuals to transport dead remains to the cremation place through his farmland. It's made much more complicated by the fact that the territory has two distinct communities, neither of which has a crematorium. The government must undertake the required steps to construct a shared cremation site for both the community and the people who live here, as well as to put up all of the necessary infrastructures.
Meanwhile, Thogamalai BDO M Mangaiyarkarasi said that as soon as the problem emerged, they sent a request to the DRDA, Karur to build an overbridge across the Aathuvari drain. They will begin work as soon as we gain approval and the funds have been allocated. There are currently no plans to construct a crematorium in the area.
