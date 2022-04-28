Pharmacists Association Holds Protest In Tamil Nadu

On Thursday, members of the Tamil Nadu Government All Pharmacists Association held a protest on the grounds of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, asking that the state's more than 1,200 vacancies be filled. It was a portion of a statewide demonstration.



Despite guarantees from the state administration on a variety of matters, including supplying Covid-19 special allowance for government sector pharmacists, the demonstrators claimed that no action had been taken.

They demanded that the government would issue a directive limiting pharmacists' working hours at primary health centres (PHCs) to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Furthermore, it added that vacancies for pharmacists must be created in 385 block PHCs around the state.

Meanwhile, in government hospitals, government medical college hospitals, and PHCs, pharmacists were looking for better facilities.