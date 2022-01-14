Prime Minister Announced To Invest 3,000 Crores In Tamil Nadu's Health Infrastructure Over The Next Five Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday that Tamil Nadu will receive over 3,000 crore in funding over subsequent five years to reinforce health infrastructure. He remarked that The Prime Minister's Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission seeks to fill a serious shortfall in health infrastructure and studies, particularly at the district level.



Tamil Nadu would receive over 3,000 crore in funding over subsequent five years. this may assist within the establishment of urban health and wellness centres, district public health laboratories, and important care blocks round the state. the benefits to the people of Tamil Nadu are going to be enormous as they're going to get the simplest opportunity to develop.

Meanwhile, PM Modi virtually opened 11 medical institutions in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, also because the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai. The Prime Minister highlighted in his virtual address that this could be the initial time that 11 medical institutions in one state are going to be launched at an equivalent time.

The overall cost of those colleges, which is split by the Central and State Governments, is Rs 4,080 crore. The Central Government contributed 2,145 crore, while the government contributed 1,934.6 crore. Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the new Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) campus through video calling at Perumbakkam, near Chennai, which was built at a price of 24 crore and features state-of-the-art facilities.