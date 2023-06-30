Tamil Nadu Governor Reverses Decision To Dismiss Jailed DMK Minister Senthil Balaji

In a sudden and dramatic turn of events late at night, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi reversed a controversial decision to dismiss Minister V Senthil Balaji, who is currently in jail and a leader of the DMK party. Balaji has been arrested in connection with a money laundering case. Sources revealed that the Governor chose to suspend the dismissal order until further communication and informed Chief Minister M K Stalin about this decision. It is further claimed that Governor RN Ravi will seek advice from the Attorney General regarding the matter, and for the time being, Balaji will continue to serve as a minister.



This development occurred several hours after the Governor initially dismissed V Senthil Balaji, who is accused in a money laundering case, from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. The Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu issued a statement stating, Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in multiple corruption cases, including accepting bribes for jobs and engaging in money laundering. Given these circumstances, the Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect."

Balaji, who was apprehended two weeks ago, is presently incarcerated while facing legal proceedings related to an alleged scandal involving the exchange of cash for job positions. Interestingly, Chief Minister M K Stalin had chosen to retain him as a minister without a specific portfolio, a decision that Governor Ravi unilaterally decided to override.

Meanwhile, in response to Governor RN Ravi's decision to dismiss the imprisoned minister Senthil Balaji, Stalin criticized the action, asserting that the Governor lacks the authority to do so, and his government will pursue legal avenues in this matter. Balaji had been arrested in connection with a case involving a scam where money was exchanged for job opportunities. Speaking to reporters after the arrest of his fellow DMK party member, CM Stalin stated, "The Governor does not possess the authority to dismiss a sitting minister, and we will address this matter through legal means."