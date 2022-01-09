Tamil Nadu push for 'Ramsar' tag for 13 wetlands in state

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government is pushing for 13 wetlands in the state to get the 'Ramsar' tag, a coveted international recognition for environmental conservation.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Environment Department told IANS that the state government has already submitted the proposal to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Of the 13 wetlands the state government and the Tamil Nadu Wetland Authority (TNWA) have short-listed, the Pallikaranai marshland in Chennai and the Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere reserve in Ramanathapuram are in an advanced stage to get 'Ramsar' recognition at the 'Ramsar' secretariat in Switzerland. The department has already given an undertaking to the Centre that the state would conserve the wetlands under 'Ramsar' criteria once it gets the recognition.

The Tamil Nadu Wetlands Authority, in a study it had commissioned, found that the state has 43,916 wetlands, accounting for 6.9 per cent of the total geographical area of the state while at the national level, it is 4.7 per cent.

The state Environment Department has also assured that even after the wetlands are designated as 'Ramsar' sites, it will not adversely affect the traditional rights and privileges of the local communities and it would prohibit only problematic and unsustainable development.

The authority, has in a detailed analysis submitted to the state government and the Union Ministry that the state has been witnessing regular floods due to unplanned urbanisation in the past and loss of wetlands. Talking to IANS, Chennai Environment Study Centre Chairman and DirectorM. Krishnakumar said: "The present government has taken a proactive stand for the conservation of wetlands and getting Ramsar tag will add huge responsibility as it will be properly monitored by the Ramsar secretariat at Switzerland. This is a great step in the right direction taken by the government of Tamil Nadu and if such measures are taken, the state will well be on the path of environmental conservation."